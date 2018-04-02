Abstract

Childhood sexual abuse (CSA) is a common form of childhood maltreatment. Several studies have shown that CSA adversely affects the physical and mental health. Numerous studies have evaluated the prevalence of CSA among females using various instruments. In this meta-analysis, we estimated the rate of CSA among women using the short form of the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire for the first time. Four databases (PsycINFO, PubMed, Cochrane Library, and Embase) were systematically searched for studies published as of April 2, 2018. Forty-eight articles (53 groups of samples) covering 22,224 individuals, including women, from 16 countries were selected. Using the random-effects model, the pooled overall rate of CSA was 24% (95% confidence interval [21%, 27%]). On subgroup analyses, the rate of female CSA in people with mental illness was higher than that in the general group; this result showed variability among different geographical regions.

Language: en