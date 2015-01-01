|
Citation
|
Rowlands IJ, Holder C, Forder PM, Hegarty K, Dobson AJ, Loxton D. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
University of Newcastle, Callaghan, New South Wales, Australia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32204687
|
Abstract
|
We examined reporting of lifetime intimate partner violence (IPV) among 7,917 young women who completed two surveys, 12 months apart. At the first survey, 32% reported a history of IPV with a current or former partner. Of these, one third of women did not report IPV 12 months later (inconsistently reported IPV). Compared with women who consistently reported a history of IPV, women who inconsistently reported a history of IPV were less likely to report suicidal ideation, self-harm, illicit drug use, and smoking at the 12-month follow-up. A deeper understanding of what influences young women's reporting of IPV is needed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intimate partner violence; mental health; population-based study; young women