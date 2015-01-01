Abstract

We examined reporting of lifetime intimate partner violence (IPV) among 7,917 young women who completed two surveys, 12 months apart. At the first survey, 32% reported a history of IPV with a current or former partner. Of these, one third of women did not report IPV 12 months later (inconsistently reported IPV). Compared with women who consistently reported a history of IPV, women who inconsistently reported a history of IPV were less likely to report suicidal ideation, self-harm, illicit drug use, and smoking at the 12-month follow-up. A deeper understanding of what influences young women's reporting of IPV is needed.

