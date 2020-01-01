SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Matalí JL, Pérez-Racana A, Flores E, Lleras M, Goti J, Kaminer Y. Addict. Behav. 2020; 107: e106388.

Alcohol Research Center and Department of Psychiatry & Pediatrics, University of Connecticut School of Medicine, 195 Farmington Avenue, Farmington, CT 06030-6326, USA.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.addbeh.2020.106388

32208323

INTRODUCTION: The treatment of adolescents with Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) presents a variety of challenges. The identification of a patient's treatment goal might be an important predictor of cannabis consumption and a key factor when designing the intervention. This paper aims to present the psychometric properties of the Spanish version of the Adolescent Substance Abuse Goal Commitment (ASAGC) questionnaire in adolescent consumers of cannabis and to report the association of goal commitment with the treatment outcome.

METHOD: A sample of 115 adolescents between 13 and 18 years old with CUD in outpatient treatment were evaluated. Psychometric properties including exploratory and confirmatory factor analysis, predictive validity, reliability and stability over time were analyzed.

RESULTS: ASAGC shows good psychometric properties, with excellent reliability (Cronbach's α of >0.95 for both subscales, Abstinence and Harm Reduction) at baseline and 3 and 6 months (>0.95 for both subscales) and good stability at 3 and 6 months (K = 0.572 and 0.659). Higher scores in Commitment to abstinence at baseline are associated with lower scores of THC in urine at 3 and 6 months (p < .001).

CONCLUSION: The ASAGC is a useful tool to study treatment commitment in adolescents that present a CUD. Abstinence commitment is a reliable prognostic factor. However, adolescents committed to HR remain a therapeutic challenge.

ASAGC; Addictive disorders; Adolescents; Cannabis; Goal commitment; Treatment

