|
Citation
|
Matalí JL, Pérez-Racana A, Flores E, Lleras M, Goti J, Kaminer Y. Addict. Behav. 2020; 107: e106388.
|
Affiliation
|
Alcohol Research Center and Department of Psychiatry & Pediatrics, University of Connecticut School of Medicine, 195 Farmington Avenue, Farmington, CT 06030-6326, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32208323
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The treatment of adolescents with Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) presents a variety of challenges. The identification of a patient's treatment goal might be an important predictor of cannabis consumption and a key factor when designing the intervention. This paper aims to present the psychometric properties of the Spanish version of the Adolescent Substance Abuse Goal Commitment (ASAGC) questionnaire in adolescent consumers of cannabis and to report the association of goal commitment with the treatment outcome.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ASAGC; Addictive disorders; Adolescents; Cannabis; Goal commitment; Treatment