Abstract

Public authorities are increasingly pursuing activities to pave the way for Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS). The range of activities includes regulation reforms, technology developments and investments in trials. Despite progress, concrete MaaS developments are still limited. Thus, it remains uncertain how effective the current MaaS policies will be in terms of facilitating the development and diffusion of MaaS that generate public value. Drawing on collaborative innovation and sustainability transitions literatures, this paper aims to provide a basis for analyzing MaaS policies by introducing a framework that identifies aspects such policies should address. An empirical analysis of Transport for New South Wales's MaaS policy program is utilized to illustrate how the framework can be applied. The contribution to the transport literature is twofold. First, the paper refines the conceptual understanding of what MaaS is, and why it differs from the present state of affairs. Second, it advances the knowledge of how the public sector can facilitate its development and diffusion.

