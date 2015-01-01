|
Kabakulak T. Karaelmas Occupational Health and Safety journal -- Karaelmas İş Sağlığı ve Güvenliği Dergisi 2019; 3(2): 97-111.
Bir Tekstil İşletmesinde Risk Değerlendirme Uygulaması : 5x5 Matris ve HAZOP
In textiles, which is one of the foremost sectors in our country, with the increasing technology and mechanization, production has become more open to many dangers, and it has become a sector where work accidents are experienced and risks increase. For this reason, the determination of hazards and the correct grading of the risks to be created by these hazards are the most important occupational health and safety steps to be taken to determine the measures to be taken and to minimize accidents or prevent the occurrence of accidents. To perform this step, it is necessary to choose the risk assessment method that is most suitable for the business. In this study, HAZOP and 5x5 matrix methods were implemented in a company producing knitted fabric, and the applicability, advantages and disadvantages of the two different risk assessment methods were determined for the sector.
Language: tr