Abstract

In this study, electrical accidents in the metal industry were examined; the causes of the accidents were determined. The causes of the accident were requested to be prioritized by experts. At this stage, the analytical hierarchy process was used. Actually, the work accidents that are ignored by calling the employee error; first caused by errors caused by design and equipment placement, and then by administrative and operational errors; it was concluded that the employee fault was the last reason. According to the results obtained, it is aimed to guide the reasons listed in groups in a hierarchical order in the risk assessment studies while determining the deadline by the team.









Bu çalışmada metal sektöründe yaşanan elektrik kazaları incelenmiş; kazaların sebepleri belirlenmiştir. Kaza sebeplerinin uzman kişilerce önceliklendirilmesi istenmiştir. Bu aşamada analitik hiyerarşi süreci kullanılmıştır. Çalışan hatası denilerek göz ardı edilen iş kazalarına aslında; ilk önce tasarım ve ekipman yerleşiminden kaynaklanan hataların ve daha sonra yönetimsel ve işletme temelli hataların sebep olduğu; çalışan hatasının ise en son sebep olduğu sonucuna ulaşılmıştır. Elde edilen sonuçlara göre hiyerarşik düzende kendi içinde gruplar halinde sıralamaya konan sebeplerin risk değerlendirme çalışmalarında ekip tarafından termin süresi belirlemesi esnasında rehber olması amaçlanmıştır.

Language: tr