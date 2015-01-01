Abstract

Accidents at work occurred in recent years in Turkey, it carries the importance of occupational health and safety agenda again. In particular, the mining industry is among the hazardous business lines in which many work accidents occur. In this study, between the years 2009-2011 Turkey Mining Engineers of underground coal mine accident information is taken from the room. Median survival times were obtained with the Kaplan-Meier method according to various factors for the analysis of the time until the fatal accident occurred. In Cox regression model, the number of workers, ventilation, gas measurement condition and coal dust amount were found statistically significant. [machine transpation]





Türkiye'de son yıllarda meydana gelen iş kazaları, iş sağlığı ve güvenliğinin önemini yeniden gündeme taşımaktadır. Özellikle madencilik sektörü birçok iş kazasının yaşandığı tehlikeli iş kolları arasında yer almaktadır. Bu çalışmada 2009-2011 yılları arasında Türkiye Maden Mühendisleri Odasından yeraltı kömür maden ocağına ait kaza bilgileri alınmıştır. Ölümlü kaza gerçekleşinceye kadar geçen sürenin analizi için çeşitli faktörlere göre Kaplan-Meier yöntemiyle medyan sağkalım süreleri elde edilmiştir. Cox regresyon modelinde işçi sayısı, havalandırma, gaz ölçüm koşulu ve kömür tozu miktarı değişkenleri istatistiksel olarak anlamlı bulunmuştur. Ancak orantılı hazard varsayımının kontrolü ile tabakalı Cox regresyon modeli kullanılmış ve işçi sayısının az olduğu madenler için uygun havalandırma ve gaz ölçümü yapıldığı taktirde ölümlü kazaların daha uzun sürede gerçekleştiği tespit edilmiştir.

