Abstract

One of the important issues that humanity has emphasized since history has been the subject of security. Surrounding cities with walls and building castles to provide security in the historical process are among the examples showing the importance of the need for security for humanity. The walls, castles and fortresses that previously protected the citizens against external threats contribute to tourism as a nostalgia element for today's world. The neighborhood, on the other hand, continues its effectiveness in ensuring urban security as one of the major actors in the city order from past to present. Because in the neighborhood environment, people relate to each other, this relationship is the relationship between witness and intimacy. The neighborhood is the area where you come face to face with someone else, in the market, grocery store, mosque and street. The neighborhood, which is also the first step in the city management system, is also the essence of the city and as a whole, it is actually the eyes and ears of the city with its headman, residents, grocery stores and other commercial establishments. In this study, it has been tried to be explained that the neighborhood, which is the first step in creating the city, has an effect before and beyond the detective measures in the familiarity, surveillance and contact situations that we often do not even notice. For this reason, it has been stated in the research that keeping the neighborhood culture alive, protecting it from the negative effects of modernization, continuing its functions, in a way, building the city security system through human relations and ensuring security, and its streets, buildings. [machine translation]



Tarihten günümüze insanlığın üzerinde durduğu önemli konulardan birisi güvenlik konusu olmuştur. Tarihsel süreç içinde güvenliği sağlamak amacıyla kentlerin surlarla çevrelenmesi ve kaleler yapılması güvenlik ihtiyacının insanlık için önemini gösteren örnekler arasındadır. Önceleri dışarıdan gelen tehditlere karşı kentlileri koruyan surlar, kaleler günümüz dünyası için birer nostalji öğesi olarak turizme katkı sunmaktadır. Mahalle ise geçmişten günümüze kent düzeni içerisinde esaslı aktörlerden birisi olarak kent güvenliğinin sağlanmasında etkinliğini hala sürdürmektedir. Çünkü mahalle ortamında insanlar birbirleri ile ilişki kurmaktadır, bu ilişki tanıklık ve yakınlık ilişkisidir. Mahalle başkasıyla yüz yüze gelinen, pazarında, bakkalında, camisinde, sokağında karşılaşılan alandır. Kent yönetim sistemi içerisinde de ilk basamak olan mahalle aynı zamanda kentin özüdür ve bir bütün olarak mahalle muhtarı, sakinleri, bakkalı ve diğer ticarethaneleri ile aslında kentin gözü ve kulağıdır. Bu araştırmada kenti oluşturmada ilk basamakta yer alan mahallenin kent güvenliğinin sağlanmasında çoğu kez farkına dahi varmadığımız tanışıklık, gözetim ve temas hallerinin polisiye tedbirlerin öncesinde ve ötesinde bir etkisinin olduğu açıklanmaya çalışılmıştır. Bu nedenle araştırmada, mahalle kültürünün yaşatılması, modernleşmenin getirdiği olumsuz etkilerinden korunması, işlevlerinin devam etmesi bir bakıma kent güvenlik sisteminin insan ilişkileri üzerinden kurgulanması ve güvenliğin sağlanması sonucunu doğuracağı ifade edilmiş ve sokakları, binaları, kaldırımları ve diğer unsurları ile mahallenin kentsel güvenliğe nasıl katkı sunduğu ortaya konulmaya çalışılmıştır.

Language: tr