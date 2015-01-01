|
Citation
|
Sezi̇k M. Adıyaman University journal of Social Sciences Institute Adıyaman Üniversitesi sosyal Bilimler Enst 2019; (31): 653-671.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Kent güvenli̇ği̇ni̇n sağlanmasi bağlaminda mahalle
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
One of the important issues that humanity has emphasized since history has been the subject of security. Surrounding cities with walls and building castles to provide security in the historical process are among the examples showing the importance of the need for security for humanity. The walls, castles and fortresses that previously protected the citizens against external threats contribute to tourism as a nostalgia element for today's world. The neighborhood, on the other hand, continues its effectiveness in ensuring urban security as one of the major actors in the city order from past to present. Because in the neighborhood environment, people relate to each other, this relationship is the relationship between witness and intimacy. The neighborhood is the area where you come face to face with someone else, in the market, grocery store, mosque and street. The neighborhood, which is also the first step in the city management system, is also the essence of the city and as a whole, it is actually the eyes and ears of the city with its headman, residents, grocery stores and other commercial establishments. In this study, it has been tried to be explained that the neighborhood, which is the first step in creating the city, has an effect before and beyond the detective measures in the familiarity, surveillance and contact situations that we often do not even notice. For this reason, it has been stated in the research that keeping the neighborhood culture alive, protecting it from the negative effects of modernization, continuing its functions, in a way, building the city security system through human relations and ensuring security, and its streets, buildings. [machine translation]
Language: tr