Buczaj A, Pecyna A, Lachowski S, Choina P, Goździewska M. Ann. Agric. Environ. Med. 2020; 27(1): 6-14.
Department of Medical Anthropology, Institute of Rural Health, Lublin, Poland.
(Copyright © 2020, Institute of Agricultural Medicine of Poland)
32208573
OBJECTIVE: The aim of the study was recognition of opinions of forestry employees concerning causes of accidents in forestry, and evaluation of which of the selected demographic characteristics of forestry employees are associated with their opinions concerning causes of occupational accidents. An attempt was also undertaken to answer the question whether there is any relationship between the opinions of forestry employees pertaining to the causes of accidents at work, and observance of the OSH principles concerning the use of protection measures. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The survey included 135 forestry employees and conducted by using an author-constructed questionnaire containing items which primarily concerning the causes of accidents at work and the protection measures applied. The opinions of forestry employees pertaining to the causes of accidents were analyzed according to independent variables, such as: workplace, period of employment, age, education level, and an index of the level of the respondents' concern about OSH (index of the use of personal protection measures by the respondents). The significance of differences between the subgroups selected according to the above-mentioned variables was assessed using the chi-square test.
Language: en
accident rates in forestry; forestry; occupational accidents