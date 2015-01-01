Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of the study was recognition of opinions of forestry employees concerning causes of accidents in forestry, and evaluation of which of the selected demographic characteristics of forestry employees are associated with their opinions concerning causes of occupational accidents. An attempt was also undertaken to answer the question whether there is any relationship between the opinions of forestry employees pertaining to the causes of accidents at work, and observance of the OSH principles concerning the use of protection measures. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The survey included 135 forestry employees and conducted by using an author-constructed questionnaire containing items which primarily concerning the causes of accidents at work and the protection measures applied. The opinions of forestry employees pertaining to the causes of accidents were analyzed according to independent variables, such as: workplace, period of employment, age, education level, and an index of the level of the respondents' concern about OSH (index of the use of personal protection measures by the respondents). The significance of differences between the subgroups selected according to the above-mentioned variables was assessed using the chi-square test.



RESULTS: Forestry employees most frequently indicated such causes of accidents as the lack of e use of protection equipment (63.7%), bravado and neglecting hazards (63%), as well as entering or staying in a danger zone during tree felling (56.3%). Nearly a half of the respondents (48.1%) mentioned as the cause of accidents the improper and self-willed behaviour of an employee. The respondents additionally mentioned being taken by surprise by an unexpected event (40%), and the inadequate state of machinery, equipment, and vehicles (36.3%).



CONCLUSIONS: Based on the results of the study concerning the causes of accidents in forestry, it was found that the examined forestry employees show high awareness and knowledge concerning the causes of occupational accidents in forestry. The greatest differences in the way of perceiving the causes of accidents and hazards were observed according to the respondents' period of employment and age. In addition, a relationship was observed between indication by the respondents of specified causes of accidents, and the scope of their use of protection measures.

