Abstract

Beyond the monopoly environment of the early 100% Condom Use Program in Cambodia, less is known about how current female entertainment workers negotiate condom use on their own, and what factors impact that negotiation. This study aims to understand the experiences of current female entertainment workers in negotiating condom use with clients in Cambodia. Data collection occurred over a period of 3 weeks (August-September 2017) with concurrent data transcription and translation. A total of 27 focus group discussions (FGDs) were conducted in the following groups: pilot FGD (5), karaoke bar (5), massage parlor (5), beer garden (5), on-call sex workers (3), cross-venue groups exploring parenting issues (2), and street-based sex workers (2). Female entertainment workers experience a range of control over negotiating condom use with clients. Participants reported times when they were able to take direct action and successfully insist on condom use, times when they agreed to participate in condomless sex for money in the face of economic insecurity, and times when male clients sabotaged their attempts to negotiate condom use with tricks, verbal threats or threats of violence. These experiences are influenced by alcohol use, economic shocks, trust between partners, and experiences with side effects. Our findings support the development of policies that re-invigorate the structural-level condom promotion programs while also acknowledging the many individual-level factors that shape condom use such as alcohol consumption, economic insecurity, trust, and side effects.

