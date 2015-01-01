|
Citation
Colenbrander L, Causer L, Haire B. BMC Med. Educ. 2020; 20(1): e86.
Affiliation
The Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney, Wallace Wurth Building, High Street, Kensington, NSW, 2052, Australia. b.haire@unsw.edu.au.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32209074
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Media exposés and academic literature reveal high rates of bullying and harassment of medical students, most commonly by consultant physicians and/or surgeons. Recent reports reveal the medical profession to be characterised by hierarchy, with verbal abuse a 'rite of passage', as well as sexist and racist behaviours.
Language: en
Keywords
Bullying; Culture; Harassment; Hierarchy; Medical students