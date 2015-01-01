Abstract

This final article focuses on the progress made so far in the area of suicide prevention and calls attention to considerations for future work. Recommendations for the implementation of national suicide prevention strategies are proposed, including close collaboration between countries within the same geographic region, as well as guidance from countries wherein national strategies have successfully implemented, such as the sharing of effective strategy templates. In addition, the value of accurate surveillance data in overcoming barriers, informing actions and responding to real time trends in suicide and self-harm is emphasized. The need for more systematic research into the efficacy of intervention and prevention approaches is also highlighted. Furthermore, the provision of governmental support to ensure long-term sustainability of national suicide prevention strategies is endorsed. Approaches to enhance the evaluation of the efficacy of national suicide prevention strategies and interdisciplinary partnerships and collaborations are discussed. Finally, recommended resources to assist in implementing and evaluating key components of national suicide prevention strategies are listed.

