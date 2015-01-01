Abstract

The Americas encompass the entirety of the continents of North America and South America, representing 49 countries. Together, they make up most of Earth's western hemisphere. The population is over 1 billion (2006 figure), with over 65 % living in one of the three most populated countries (the United States, Brazil, and Mexico). The Americas have low-, middle-, and high-income countries. Data from this region have not been readily and consistently available. There are several English-speaking Caribbean nations and countries in South America that have not had updated information. This chapter will focus on suicide prevention within North America (United States and Canada), some countries in the Caribbean region, and some countries in South America. Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago have severe issues with pesticide suicide, with average rates of 44.2 (global rank 1); 27.8 (global rank 5) and 13.0 (global rank 41) per 100,000 respectively. Jamaica, however, had one of the lowest rates: 1.2 per 100,000 (global rank 166). General, regional, and country-specific prevention proposals are suggested, highlighting intersectoral, private collaboration, attention to at-risk persons, substance abuse and mental health interventions, training, and reducing access to lethal means.

