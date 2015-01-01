Abstract

Fear has been assigned a central role in models of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), but empirical investigations into the emotions that underpin OCD symptoms are few, especially in pediatric samples. Using validated, clinician-led structured interviews, 124 youth with OCD reported on the presence and severity of symptoms across the main symptom dimensions of OCD (aggressive, symmetry, contamination) and the degree to which fear, incompleteness, and disgust accompanied these symptoms. For comparison purposes, the degree of fear, incompleteness, and disgust during symptoms was obtained also from youth with social anxiety disorder (SAD; n = 27) and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD; n = 28). Participants with OCD reported that all three emotions were involved in their symptoms; however, fear was most strongly linked to aggressive symptoms, incompleteness to symmetry symptoms, and disgust to contamination symptoms. Incompleteness differentiated youth with OCD from those with SAD and GAD. No differences for these emotions were found for youth with OCD with versus without the tic-disorder subtype or comorbid autism. A positive association between incompleteness and self-reported hoarding emerged among youth with OCD. Further studies of the emotional architecture of pediatric OCD, and its relationship to etiology and treatment, are warranted.

