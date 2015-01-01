|
Carter T, John A, Williams JG, Roberts SE. Int. Marit. Health 2020; 71(1): 12-19.
Medical School, Swansea University, Swansea, United Kingdom.
(Copyright © 2020, International Maritime Health Association, Publisher Via Medica)
PMID
32212143
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Little has been reported about mortality among crews in passenger shipping. The aim of the study was to determine the detailed causes and circumstances of deaths from unnatural causes among crews employed in United Kingdom (UK) and Bermudan registered passenger shipping, their trends, how they relate to the type of passenger ship and crew rank and to discuss preventative measures.
cruise ships; fatal accidents; passenger ferries; seafarers ; suicides