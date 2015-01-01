Abstract

The type of the armed conflict on the Syrian battle field acquired several types of injuries; including injuries that were caused by explosive, shrapnel and blast injuries.In the current study, the authors conducted an overview of maxillofacial patients, who mainly suffered from ballistic injuries in term of injuries, reconstruction, and management.Overall, 53 maxillofacial Syrian patients were treated. The most prominent injury was soft tissue lacerations (21/97) and in terms of hard tissue injuries, the most prominent site was the mandible (N = 19) while the ramus and the body presented the most common sub-sites of injury. Hard tissue injuries were treated either by close or open reduction to obtain primary stabilization.From the psychological aspect, most of the patients suffered from guilt for leaving the combat area, those patients were mostly males in their 20s or 30s. On the other hand, older patients suffered mainly from depression, stress, and fear of returning to their home land.To conclude, the Syrian civil war has several characteristics that defer from other combats. Thus, the management of Syrian patients has to be tailored accordingly.

