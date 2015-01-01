Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In our ageing population, there are increasing numbers of elderly cyclists and motorcyclists. Compared to younger riders, this cohort sustains more injuries and has poorer outcomes. The aim of this study was to describe and compare patient demographics, injury patterns and outcomes among elderly cyclists and motorcyclists presenting to a Level 1 trauma centre.



METHODS: Data of all cyclists, motorcyclists and pillion riders aged 65 years and above, who presented to the emergency department after accidents from 1 January 2013 to 31 December 2017 were extracted from the hospital's trauma registry and reviewed.



RESULTS: Cyclists and motorcyclists formed 42.0% and 58.0%, respectively, of 157 recruited patients. At the time of incident, 40.8% of patients were employed. Mean age of patients was 71.6 ± 5.8 years. Extremities and pelvic girdle injuries (61.1%) were the most frequent, followed by chest injuries (48.4%), and head and neck injuries (40.1%). For severe injuries (defined as Abbreviated Injury Scale score ≥ 3), chest injuries (39.5%) were the most common, followed by head and neck injuries (36.3%). Overall mortality rate was 9.6%, with cyclists at nearly three times the risk of motorcyclists. More cyclists than motorcyclists (18.2% vs. 11.0%) required intensive care. There were no significant differences in length of hospital stay.



CONCLUSION: Elderly riders have unique injury patterns and consume significant healthcare resources. Trauma systems need to acknowledge this changing injury epidemiology and equip trauma centres with necessary resources targeted at elderly patients. Future work should focus on strategies to minimise extremity and chest injuries.

