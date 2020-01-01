|
Mandic S, Hopkins D, García Bengoechea E, Moore A, Sandretto S, Coppell K, Ergler C, Keall M, Rolleston A, Kidd G, Wilson G, Spence JC. BMJ Open 2020; 10(3): e034899.
Faculty of Kinesiology, Sport and Recreation, University of Alberta, Alberta, Edmonton, Canada.
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
32213522
INTRODUCTION: Natural experiments are considered a priority for examining causal associations between the built environment (BE) and physical activity (PA) because the randomised controlled trial design is rarely feasible. Few natural experiments have examined the effects of walking and cycling infrastructure on PA and active transport in adults, and none have examined the effects of such changes on PA and active transport to school among adolescents. We conducted the Built Environment and Active Transport to School (BEATS) Study in Dunedin city, New Zealand, in 2014-2017. Since 2014, on-road and off-road cycling infrastructure construction has occurred in some Dunedin neighbourhoods, including the neighbourhoods of 6 out of 12 secondary schools. Pedestrian-related infrastructure changes began in 2018. As an extension of the BEATS Study, the BEATS Natural Experiment (BEATS-NE) (2019-2022) will examine the effects of BE changes on adolescents' active transport to school in Dunedin, New Zealand.
active transport; adolescents; built environment; natural experiment; physical activity