Background: The increasing use of pregabalin and the presence of pregabalin in poisoning deaths, particularly with opioids, highlight it as a potential drug of abuse. In this study we examined factors associated with pregabalin-positive poisoning deaths (PPPD) between 2013 and 2016 in Ireland.



Methods: Data were extracted from the National Drug-Related Deaths Index (NDRDI). Analysis included univariate and multivariate logistic regression to estimate unadjusted and adjusted odds ratios (OR) and 95 % confidence intervals (CI) for factors associated with PPPD (primary outcome) by logistic regression models for the total sample and stratified by gender.



Results: Pregabalin was present on 240 (16 %) toxicology reports of 1489 poisoning deaths; significantly rising from 18 (5 %) in 2013 to 94 (27 %) in 2016. Women (AOR 2.69, 95 % CI: 1.95–3.70), opioid misuse (AOR 1.74, 95 % CI: 1.17–2.59), in receipt of treatment for problem drug use (AOR 1.95, 95 % CI: 1.33–2.86) and year of death (2016 vs 2013) (AOR 7.95, 95 % CI: 4.58–13.79) were associated with increased odds of PPPD. Alcohol dependence was associated with reduced odds of PPPD (AOR 0.59, 95 % CI: 0.41–0.85). For men, opioid misuse, in receipt of treatment for problem drug use, and year of death were associated with increased odds of PPPD, while alcohol dependence was associated with reduced odds of PPPD. For women, in receipt of treatment for problem drug use and year of death were associated with increased odds of PPPD.



Conclusions: Enhanced training to prescribers and treatment providers on the potential risks associated with pregabalin, particularly among people who use drugs, is required.



