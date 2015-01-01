Abstract

Studies into violence in the eighteenth century tend to address questions related to justice and criminality, but not health. The aim of this study is to understand how, in eighteenth century Minas Gerais, Brazil, bodies were affected by violent acts. The investigation records from the parish of Vila Rica held at the historical archive of the Museu da Inconfidência were investigated. The results showed crimes of different kinds associated with a variety of motives, primarily crimes against the body, with the resulting bodily injuries being caused by sharp or pointed objects/instruments. There were more male victims than female, the head being the principal part of the body affected. Criminal and violent acts, very commonplace in this society, interfered in the health and disease processes of the bodies.

Language: pt





Estudos sobre violência no século XVIII abrangem especialmente questões relacionadas à justiça e à criminalidade, mas não à saúde. A pesquisa objetivou compreender como os corpos nas Minas Gerais setecentistas eram afetados por atos violentos. Foram investigados autos de devassas do termo de Vila Rica pertencentes ao acervo do Arquivo Histórico do Museu da Inconfidência. Os resultados mostraram crimes causados por motivos distintos e de tipologias diferentes, predominando os crimes contra o corpo, com consequentes lesões corporais provocadas predominantemente por objetos/instrumentos perfurocortantes. Os homens foram os mais acometidos, sendo a cabeça a principal região atingida. Atos criminosos e violentos, muito comuns nessa sociedade, interferiam na saúde e no adoecimento dos corpos.

Language: pt