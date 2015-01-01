|
Citation
|
Steele NM, Rodgers B, Fogarty GJ. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(6): e2151.
|
Affiliation
|
Division of Research and Innovation, University of Southern Queensland, Toowoomba, QLD 4350, Australia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32213864
|
Abstract
|
There have been very few theoretical models published to understand the relationship between workplace bullying and different outcome variables. Applying the Job Demands Control (JDC) model, this study analyzed workplace bullying alongside 'traditional' job stressors of role overload and low job control to determine the relative associations of each with mental health and wellbeing. These relative associations have not been well documented. Data were obtained from an organizational climate questionnaire administered to 21 Australian Defence Force units (n = 3193).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
bullying; commitment; military; mobbing; psychological distress; satisfaction