Citation
Lerman AR, Yamamoto KK, Taylor GW, Saeed SG. J. Dent. Educ. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of General Practice and Public Health, University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston, Houston, Texas, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Dental Schools)
DOI
PMID
32216145
Abstract
PURPOSE: Studies show health professional students have a high prevalence of depression. Dental students are especially susceptible due to the burden of the highest debt, exposure to bloodborne pathogens and chronic pain frequency. However, few studies on depression among U.S. dental students exist. This study aims to determine: (1) the difference in depression prevalence between U.S. dental students, the general population, and medical students; and (2) demographic and lifestyle characteristics associated with depressive symptoms in dental students.
Language: en
Keywords
dental students; depression; major depressive disorder; mental health; patient health questionnaire