To the Editor We applaud the timely JAMA Ophthalmology article1 on firearm-associated ocular trauma. However, in their article, the authors did not seem to address the potential importance of nonpowder firearm–associated eye trauma. According to the US Eye Injury Registry,2 the number of eye injuries attributable to nonpowder firearms is higher than injuries from firearms. This study2 further suggests that increasing the public’s awareness of the dangers presented by the nonpowder firearm to the eye should be a national priority.

