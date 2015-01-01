Abstract

In Reply We wish to thank Desapriya and Peng for their interest in our study titled “Patterns of Pediatric Firearm-Related Ocular Trauma in the United States.”1 They point out that we did not focus on nonpowder firearm–associated injuries and reports of these injuries rarely appear in academic journals. Although their assessment of our focus is correct, we referenced 5 articles focused on nonpowder firearm injuries and stressed their growing importance in the Limitations section of our article. We hope the recent efforts to categorize nonpowder firearm use as high-risk activity for ocular trauma and mandating protective head gear will have the measurable outcome of reducing ocular trauma.

