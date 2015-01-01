SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yeo J, Knox CC, Jung K. Qual. Quant. 2018; 52(2): 519-535.

Affiliation

3Social Disaster & Safety Management Center, College of Liberal Arts, Korea University, Rm 203B, Inchon-ro 108, Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, 02841 Korea.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2018, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11135-017-0595-3

PMID

32214506

PMCID

PMC7089147

Abstract

While culture in emergency management has gained attention from the field of risk communication, few have systemically dealt with the nuances of general culture involved in the formation and differentiation of risk communication. To fill this gap, this research aims to first examine cultural nuances from the 2016 Louisiana flood response by primarily focusing on communications embedded in social media. The results from social network analysis and content analysis highlight that the flood response communication had strong cultural characteristics, highlighting the notion that of the cultures in Louisiana-faith-based, local authority, and nonprofits-were the prominent cultural responders in the flood response communication. In particular, cultural similarity in both intra/inter group response communication was observed, with each communication group comprising actors who shared a common cultural background and spoke similar keywords.

© Springer Science+Business Media B.V. 2017.


Language: en

Keywords

Culture; Louisiana floods; Network analysis; Response communication; Social media

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print