|
Citation
|
Green JG, Oblath R, DeYoung G, Álvarez K, Wang Y, Bird H, Canino G, Duarte CS, Alegria M. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Medicine and Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32215687
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Studies document the substantial underutilization of mental health services by US Latinos in young adulthood. Rates of service use are higher in childhood, raising questions about whether mental health service use during childhood may facilitate access to services later in life. This article examines the extent to which utilization of mental health services in childhood is predictive of utilization in young adulthood among US Latinos.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
BYS; Latino; Mental health; Service use; Young adult