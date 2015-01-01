|
Jarvers JS, Herren C, Jung MK, Blume C, Meinig H, Ruf M, Disch AC, Weiß T, Rüther H, Welk T, Badke A, Gonschorek O, Heyde CE, Kandziora F, Knop C, Kobbe P, Scholz M, Siekmann H, Spiegl U, Strohm P, Strüwind C, Matschke S, Kreinest M. Unfallchirurg 2020; 123(4): 280-288.
Wirbelsäulenverletzungen im Kindesalter – Ergebnisse einer nationalen Multizenterstudie mit 367 Patienten.
Zentrum für Wirbelsäulenchirurgie, BG Klinik Ludwigshafen, Ludwig-Guttmann-Str. 13, 67071, Ludwigshafen, Deutschland. michael.kreinest@bgu-ludwigshafen.de.
32215669
BACKGROUND: In general, pediatric spinal injuries are rare. No reliable data on the epidemiology of spinal injuries in pediatric patients in Germany are available. Especially in pediatric patients, for whom the medical history, clinical examination and the performance of imaging diagnostics are difficult to obtain, all available information on a spinal injury must be taken into account.
Accidents; Conservative treatment; Hospitalization; Neurologic manifestations; Operations