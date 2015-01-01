SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wood C, Bioy A. Am J Clin Hypn 2020; 62(4): 380-391.

Affiliation

Ipnosia Institute, Paris, France.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020)

DOI

10.1080/00029157.2019.1659128

PMID

32216624

Abstract

Post-traumatic stress disorder is a debilitating condition that can develop after exposure to any potentially traumatic event (natural disaster, physical assault, and car accident). This study focused on four pediatric patients presenting with an early stress response after a motor vehicle accident who were offered early therapeutic and a preventive management by hypnotherapy shortly after exposure to the traumatic event. All patients improved after one or several sessions of hypnosis. The results indicate that hypnotherapy can immediately help patients during the early period following a traumatic event.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; child; hypnosis; posttraumatic stress disorder; prevention.

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print