Citation
Eidet LM, Dahlgren A, Elvsåshagen M. BMJ Open 2020; 10(3): e034532.
Affiliation
Section for Evidence Review, Research Support and Communication, RBUP, Oslo, Norway.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32217564
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To describe the results of a mapping review exploring the coverage of unwanted treatment effects in systematic reviews of the effects of various treatments for moderate to severe depression in children and adolescents. SETTING: Any context or service providing treatment for depression, including interventions delivered in local communities and school settings, as well as services provided in primary or specialist care. PARTICIPANTS: Children and young people with moderate to severe depression (<18 years). INTERVENTIONS: Systematic reviews published in 2011 or later comparing the effects of any treatment for children and adolescents with moderate to severe depression meeting the Database of Abstracts of Reviews of Effects criteria. The systematic search was performed in April 2018 and updated in December 2018. PRIMARY OUTCOMES: Any unwanted effects of treatments as defined in the systematic review.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent; adverse effects; children; depression; drug treatment; physical treatment; psychological treatment; unwanted effects