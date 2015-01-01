|
Maxwell N, Redhead L, Verhagen E, Spörri J. Br. J. Sports Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Sports Medical Research Group, Department of Orthopaedics, Balgrist University Hospital, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland joerg.spoerri@balgrist.ch.
In the past two decades, there has been a revolution in literature relating to the epidemiology, aetiology, early recognition, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of sports-related concussion (SRC). This research has resulted in the publication of five international concussion in sport consensus statements.1 Are those recommendations impacting on pitch-side rulings and contributing to the real-life management of SRC? We ask: ‘Is evidence-based SRC information reaching those it concerns the most, i.e. the athletes?’2
alpine skiing; head; injury prevention; knowledge translation; rehabilitation