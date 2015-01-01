|
Meier MH, Beardslee J, Pardini D. J. Abnorm. Child Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Arizona State University, Phoenix, AZ, USA.
PMID
32219606
This study tested whether increases in recent and cumulative cannabis use were each associated with increases in internalizing problems from adolescence to young adulthood. Participants were boys from a community sample that was assessed annually from ~age 15-26 (N = 506). Boys reported on their cannabis use, depression symptoms, and anxiety/depression problems each year. Exposures were frequency of cannabis use in a given year (no use, < weekly use, weekly or more frequent use) and cumulative prior years of weekly cannabis use. Outcomes were depression symptoms and anxiety/depression problems in a given year. Analyses examined within-person associations between changes in exposures and outcomes over time, which eliminated "fixed" (unchanging) individual differences as potential confounds. Analyses also accounted for time-varying factors as potential confounds (other substance use, externalizing problems, subclinical psychotic symptoms).
Adolescent; Anxiety; Cannabis; Depression; Longitudinal