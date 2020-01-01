|
Kramer EB, Gaeddert LA, Jackson CL, Harnke B, Nazem S. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 267: 229-242.
Rocky Mountain Mental Illness, Research, Education and Clinical Center (MIRECC) for Suicide Prevention, Rocky Mountain Regional VAMC, 1700 N. Wheeling Street, Building G3, Room 189, Aurora, CO 80045, USA; Departments of Psychiatry and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine, 13001 E. 17th Place, Room C2000C, Aurora, CO 80045, USA. Electronic address: Sarra.Nazem@va.gov.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
PMID
32217223
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Military personnel and Veterans are at increased risk for suicide. Theoretical and conceptual arguments have suggested that elevated levels of acquired capability (AC) could be an explanatory factor accounting for this increased risk. However, empirical research utilizing the Acquired Capability for Suicide Scale (ACSS) in military populations has yielded mixed findings.
Language: en
Capability for suicide; Interpersonal theory of suicide; Military; Suicide; Veterans