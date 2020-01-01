|
Citation
Wei YX, Wang XT, Zhang J, Yao ZY, Liu BP, Jia CX. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 266: 753-759.
Affiliation
Department of Epidemiology, School of Public Health, Shandong University and Shandong University Center for Suicide Prevention Research, Jinan, 250012, China. Electronic address: jiacunxian@sdu.edu.cn.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32217258
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Psychological Strain Scales (PSS) were developed to measure four types of strain comprising value strain, deprivation strain, aspiration strain, and coping strain. This study aimed to evaluate the psychometric properties of the Chinese version of 40-item PSS in suicide attempters and community controls of rural China.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Attempted suicide; Psychological Strain Scales (PSS); Reliability; Rural China; Validity