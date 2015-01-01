Abstract

The purpose of this study was to evaluate the added value of postmortem magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compared to postmortem computed tomography (CT) and autopsy in cases of fatal hanging. In addition, the study analyzed the strengths of each examination method regarding typical injuries in these cases. We investigated a cohort of 25 decedents who underwent CT, MRI and autopsy. Two radiologists assessed all MR images of the head and neck as well as the corresponding CT images. The results were compared to autopsy findings by retrospectively analyzing the autopsy reports. Postmortem MRI revealed intramuscular hemorrhages in a large number of cases, however, autopsy did not confirm all of the detected hemorrhages. CT and autopsy detected fractures in several cases, whereas MRI showed a fracture in just one single case. Other previously described vital signs and relevant findings, such as fracture-related gas bubbles, soft tissue emphysema or pneumomediastinum, were observed in only a few individual cases. MRI provided added diagnostic value in the detection of soft tissue injuries and lymph node swelling in fatal hangings. As an adjunct to autopsy, postmortem MRI may reveal additional hemorrhages, which might be missed at autopsy. Since standard MRI demonstrated low sensitivity for the detection of fractures, an additional imaging modality or autopsy is required to overcome this limitation.

