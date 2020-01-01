|
Albdour M, Hong JS, Zilioli S, Lumley MA. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychology, Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan.
PROBLEM: The adverse effects of bullying victimization among adolescents have been examined extensively. However, few studies have examined how bullying perpetration affects health. Moreover, ethnic or religious minorities are particularly at risk for bullying involvement, but little is known about bullying among Arab Americans. The purpose of this study is to examine how bullying perpetration and victimization are related-independently and concurrently-to physical and psychological problems among Arab American adolescents.
Arab American; physical symptoms; psychological symptoms