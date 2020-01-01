Abstract

PROBLEM: The adverse effects of bullying victimization among adolescents have been examined extensively. However, few studies have examined how bullying perpetration affects health. Moreover, ethnic or religious minorities are particularly at risk for bullying involvement, but little is known about bullying among Arab Americans. The purpose of this study is to examine how bullying perpetration and victimization are related-independently and concurrently-to physical and psychological problems among Arab American adolescents.



METHOD: Arab American adolescents (N = 150), ages 12-16, were recruited from a community center and a mosque located in Southeast Michigan. Participants completed the Adolescent Peer Relations Instrument, the Children's Somatization Inventory, the Kessler Psychological Distress Scale, and the Perceived Stress Scale.



FINDINGS: Both bullying perpetration and victimization correlated positively with physical and psychological symptoms. Hierarchical regressions indicated that both perpetration and victimization simultaneously and significantly predicted physical and psychological symptoms, and these relationships were independent of the demographic factors and general life stress.



CONCLUSIONS: Bullying perpetration and victimization are associated with adverse health outcomes in Arab American adolescents, independent of life stress. These findings are among the first ones in this population and pave the way for future research and intervention programs.



