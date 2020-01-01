Abstract

Exposure to community violence (ECV) has a number of implications for children including poor mental health functioning, impaired cognition, memory, learning, and school performance (Edlynn et al, 2008 Am. J. Orthopsychiat., 78, 249-258; Gardner et al., 1996, J. Consult. Clin. Psychol., 64, 602-609). Discrepancies in child and parent reports of the child's ECV may exacerbate these adverse effects (Hill & Jones, 1997 J. Natl Med. Assoc., 89, 270-276). This study aimed to categorize dyads based on the agreement in reports of ECV. Furthermore, this study aimed to identify ethnic differences within these groups in addition to mental health issues. Four profiles, based on average exposure to violence, emerged: Low exposure (LE), moderate exposure, high exposure, and severe exposure. Ethnic differences among these profiles indicate ethnic minorities are less likely to belong to the LE profile and more likely to represent the other profiles. There were differences among profiles based on mental health functioning.



