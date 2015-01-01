Abstract

Between 57 and 93% of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responders reported having experienced verbal or physical violence at least once in their career. Therefore, the primary goal of this study was to develop a systems-level checklist for violence against fire-based EMS responders using findings from a systematic literature review and outcomes from a national stakeholder meeting. First, a literature review of violence against EMS responders resulted in an extensive list of 162 academic and industrial publications. Second, from these sources, 318 potential candidate items were developed. Third, Q-methodology was employed to categorize, refine, and de-duplicate the items. Fourth, ThinkLet systems facilitated consensus-building, collaboration, and evaluation of the checklist with diverse subject matter experts representing 27 different EMS organizations, government, academia, labor unions, and fire departments during a two-day consensus conference. The final SAVER checklist contains 174 items organized by six phases of EMS response: pre-event, traveling to the scene, scene arrival, patient care, assessing readiness to return to service, and post-event. So called pause points for the individual EMS responder were incorporated at the end of each of phase. Overall, 47.5% of votes across all phases rated items as most feasible, 33.7% as less feasible, and 11.6% as extremely difficult. The SAVER systems-level Checklist is an innovative application of traditional checklists, designed to shift the onus of safety and health from that of the individual first responder to the organization by focusing on actions that leadership can institute through training, policy, and environmental modifications.

