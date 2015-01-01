Abstract

Many military personnel experience mental health problems, but do not seek professional treatment for their symptoms. The present study examined how support for seeking treatment from family members and friends, unit members, and leaders relate to soldiers' treatment attitudes and decisions. Active-duty soldiers (N = 1725) completed assessments of perceived social support for treatment-seeking, attitudes toward treatment-seeking, mental health symptoms, and treatment-seeking behaviors. Family and friends were rated as most supportive of seeking treatment and support from all sources was related to a more positive attitude toward treatment seeking. For those who were experiencing a current problem (N = 718), support from all sources was indirectly related to treatment-seeking behaviors through overall attitude toward treatment. Of those who had sought treatment, family and friends were rated as most influential to that decision, and an instrumentally supportive behavior was rated as the most influential out of several supportive leader behaviors. These results demonstrate that support may be an important facilitator of treatment; however, the source of support and specific behaviors may be important considerations in optimally supporting soldiers.

