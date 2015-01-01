Abstract

The present experiment compared the immediate impacts of cyber incivility and face-to-face incivility vs. neutral interactions on both behavioral [task performance, creativity, flexibility, helping behavior, and counterproductive behaviors (CBs)] and physiological outcomes [heart rate (HR), heart rate variability (HRV), and skin conductance (SCR)]. We randomly assigned 232 undergraduate students to one of four conditions: (1) face-to-face uncivil, (2) cyber uncivil, (3) face-to-face neutral, or (4) cyber neutral. In the uncivil conditions, two uncivil interactions were delivered with instructions to complete anagrams and list uses for a brick. Physiological responses were measured while participants completed the tasks. Additionally, participants were given the opportunity to help the experimenter by picking up pens that were "accidentally" dropped. Thefts of extra candy, pens, and gift cards served as measures of CBs. After uncivil interactions, participants engaged in significantly more CBs and experienced greater HR increases as compared to neutral interactions. Additionally, participants were most likely to steal pens in the face-to-face uncivil condition. However, HR increased more in cyber conditions than face-to-face conditions. Instances of incivility did not impact task performance, creativity, flexibility, or helping behavior. These findings suggest that although face-to-face incivility led to increased CBs, cyber incivility may have a stronger impact on physiological responses.

Language: en