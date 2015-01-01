SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gamache S, Routhier F, Morales E, Vandersmissen MH, Boucher N, McFadyen BJ, Noreau L. J. Urban Technol. 2020; 27(1): 87-105.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10630732.2019.1632677

unavailable

This paper provides methodological insights into the development of design guidelines for accessible pedestrian infrastructure for individuals with physical disabilities (IPD) in Québec's municipalities that could be replicated elsewhere. Nominal groups of experts including people with disabilities, health clinicians and researchers, and representatives from municipalities and transportation societies allowed the validation of recommendations found in the literature for nine forms of pedestrian infrastructure: rest areas and urban furniture, bus stops, curb cuts, sidewalks, crosswalks, signage, stairs, ramps, and handrails. Consensus was reached during each nominal group discussion and the surveyed level of agreement of all the experts with the developed guidelines was high.


Language: en

hearing disabilities; motor disabilities; nominal groups; Pedestrian infrastructure; visual disabilities

