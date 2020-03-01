|
Abstract
|
The incidence and mortality rate of traffic injury is usually high in China [1]. Due to the large human migration and traffic vehicle employment, Spring Festival transportation rush tends to lead to increased numbers of traumatic injuries, which puts a burden on the emergency trauma centers. Approximately 2.99 billion person-time trips were predicted as part of the Spring Festival transportation of 2020 by the state transport ministry, which is 0.8% higher than last year. However, a plunge in traumatic injury rates compared to the past 5 years has been observed in our provincial emergency medicine orthopedic center. This plunge may be attributed to the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Wuhan and the consequent nationwide traffic control since 23 January 2020, the day happens to be the Spring Festival this year [2].
Language: en