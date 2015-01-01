|
Citation
Su Y, Rao W, D'Arcy C. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Psychiatry, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Canada. carl.darcy@usask.ca.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32222875
Abstract
PURPOSE: Obesity has been associated with an increased risk of the depression in the general population, but it is unknown whether this relationship applies equally to immigrants as well as non-immigrants. Furthermore, the nature of the relationship is uncertain, is it direct or curvilinear? The aim of this study is to examine the relationship between body mass index and major depressive episode among immigrants and non-immigrants.
Language: en
Keywords
Body mass index; Depression; Dose response; Immigrant; Restricted spline function