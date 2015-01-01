Abstract

As hydraulic excavators are widely used as construction machines, they are a cause of many labour accidents. In recent years, hydraulic excavators equipped with a crane function have been developed and widely used; however, many labour accidents during crane operation have also occurred. In this study, we analysed the fatal accidents (involving 179 workers) caused by hydraulic excavators during the five years from 2010 to 2014, and investigated their causes. The analysis revealed that 23.5% (42 workers) cases of fatal accidents were caused by the crane operations.In addition, the dynamic behaviour of a lifted load on a propelling excavator was measured by using an actual machine. It was observed that it is important to confirm the flatness of the site and decrease the propelling speed in order to reduce the fluctuation in the lifted load during the propelling of an excavator.





ドラグ・ショベルは，建設機械の中でも使用頻度の高い建設機械である．近年では，クレーン機能を備えたものが広く普及しているが，そのクレーン作業による労働災害も発生している．そこで本研究では，平成22年から平成26年の5年間に発生したドラグ・ショベルによる死亡災害（179人）の分析をするとともに，そのクレーン作業中の災害を詳細分析した．その結果，つり荷走行中に転倒する特有な災害が明らかとなった．さらに本研究では，つり荷走行時の「荷振れ」が機械を転倒させようとする力の増加に与える影響について調べた．その結果，移動に伴う荷振れによって作業半径は増加することが確認された．また，その増加量は平坦かつ堅土に養生された地盤で3.95%，起伏を有する地盤では14.82%と，地表面の起伏の程度に応じて増加することがわかった．

