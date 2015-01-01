Abstract

Powder handling operations are conducted to support our daily lives and industrial society. However, industrial accidents caused by electrostatic charges or/and discharges on powder still happen along with the use of insulating flexible intermediate bulk containers（ FIBC）. This paper examines the surface voltages of charged FIBC along with the electrostatic discharges generated from charged FIBE during powder loading and unloading. A conveyor type test facility including FIBC and about 300 kg of polypropylene powder（ PP, 2 mm） was used for this test. As a result, the maximum surface voltage exceeded 100 kV during both loading and unloading. As for the polarity, the charge was negative during loading and positive during unloading in this study. The surface voltage decreased with increasing relative humidity, However, even at above 75% humidity, about -50 kV with loading（ about 45 kV in unlading） still remained, which still does not meet the safety level. In the case where the grounded metal spheres approached the charged FIBC, the maximum discharge amount of electrostatic （brush） discharges was above 200 nC, which may ignite combustible liquids and very sensitive powders.



絶縁性フレキシブルコンテナ（FIBC）の粉体取り扱いによる，静電気災害（火災・爆発）の危険性を定量的に把握するために，粉体充填・排出時のFIBCの表面電位，FIBCから発生する静電気放電の測定を行った．粉体試料として，ポリプロピレン（PP）ペレットを用いた．結果によると，表面電位は，粉体充填・排出時ともに絶対値100 kVを超える高電位となり，帯電極性は充填時が負で，排出時が正であった．また，表面電位は実験環境の相対湿度に大きく影響を受け，相対湿度が大きくなるほど小さくなったが，湿度75%の高湿度環境においても40 kVを超えたことから，高湿度化で必ずしも静電気災害の危険性が排除されない可能性が示された．FIBCから直接発生する静電気（ブラシ）放電は，放電電荷量が200 nC以上であり，可燃性溶剤・粉体などを取り扱う際，安全なレベルではない．さらに，帯電したFIBCからの静電誘導により，FIBC近傍に設置された静電容量が10 pF程度の比較的小さな接地不良金属から，放電エネルギーが3 mJ程度の着火性が高い火花放電が発生することも確認された．

