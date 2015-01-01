Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This work examined the role of thwarted belonging in directing reactions to intimate partner violence (IPV). We tested two competing hypotheses. First, we offered the Insensitivity Hypothesis, which argued that excluded (compared to control) participants would indicate they were comfortable and willing to remain in an abusive relationship longer, an effect likely mediated by reduced relational needs. Second, we offered the Hypersensitivity Hypothesis, which argued that excluded (compared to control) participants would indicate they were uncomfortable and willing to leave an abusive relationship earlier, an effect likely mediated by activation of hostile cognitions.



METHODS: To test these, female participants underwent an exclusion or non-exclusion experience, completed measures of the hypothesized mediators, and then read a vignette describing a heterosexual romantic relationship that slowly turned more abusive. Participants took the perspective of the female victim and indicated when they would feel uncomfortable in the relationship and leave the relationship.



RESULTS: Results partially supported the Insensitivity Hypothesis, as exclusion (relative to control) lowered relational needs, and lowered relational needs predicted later desires to exit the relationship (no significant effects emerged for discomfort onset).



DISCUSSION: Implications of these findings for the belonging and IPV literatures are discussed.

