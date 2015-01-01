|
Smith JP, Merolla DM. Sociol. Inq. 2019; 89(4): 624-644.
(Copyright © 2019, Alpha Kappa Delta, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
This research aims to determine the situational and individual factors that shape perceptions of whether police violence against citizens is justified. Drawing on research on the racialization of crime, modern racism, and the stigma associated with a criminal history, we hypothesize that individuals will view police violence as more justified when targeted at black citizens and those with criminal histories. We further hypothesize that individuals who have higher levels of racial prejudice will view police violence as more justified.
