SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cassino D, Besen‐Cassino Y. Sociol. Forum 2020; 35(1): 5-23.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Eastern Sociological Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/socf.12565

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Today, despite national campaigns and mass shootings, gun sales continue to rise. The majority of gun owners in the United States are men, and prior research has documented the complex relationship between masculinity and gun ownership. However, a majority of the research has remained on the micro level. In this article, we look at the effects of men's unemployment on gun ownership. Using both national- and state-level Federal Bureau of Investigation background-check data as well as economic indicators, we find that worsening economic conditions for men (relative to women) lead to increases in gun sales. Moreover, this effect is exacerbated by the prevalence of guns in an area. We supplement these analyses with nationally representative survey data showing a strong relationship between perceptions of threat to men's gender identities and opposition to laws limiting access to guns.


Language: en

Keywords

crime; gender; gun ownership; masculinity; threat perceptions; unemployment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print